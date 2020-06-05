fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds Recorded May 22, 2020

Deeds Recorded May 22, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff June 5, 2020 0

Deeds Recorded May 22, 2020 45 14420 BEARD, JAMES to CONVERSE, SCOTT R Property Address: 3410 SWEDEN WALKER ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12344 Page: 0243 Tax Account: 055.01-1-26 Full Sale Price: $12,000.00 DAVID, KIMBERLY HAYES et ano to DAKA, ASHLEY E Property Address: 50 VALLEY VIEW DRIVE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12344 Page: 0240 Tax Account: 054.18-1-2 Full Sale Price: $215,000.00 HOBSON, BRUCE D to BEARD, JAMES Property ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo