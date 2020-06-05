fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Driving while intoxicated: People v. Bradbury

Fourth Department – Driving while intoxicated: People v. Bradbury

By: Daily Record Staff June 5, 2020 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Driving while intoxicated Consciousness of guilt – Circumstantial evidence People v. Bradbury KA 17-00964 Appealed from Supreme Court, Ontario County Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment convicting her of two counts of felony driving while intoxicated. The defendant was arrested when a motorist observed her vehicle stuck in the brush ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo