Mortgages Recorded May 22, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff June 5, 2020 0

Mortgages Recorded May 22, 2020 80 NOT PROVIDED COOK, DAVID B & GLENN-WOLFANGER, JENNIFER L Property Address: 50 ARMSTRONG AVENUE, IRONDEQUOIT NY Lender: KARRAT, GEORGE J Amount: $17,000.00 14420 DAKA, ASHLEY E Property Address: 50 VALLEY VIEW DRIVE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $204,250.00 LEVCIK, MICHELE R Property Address: 13 MISSION HILL DRIVE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $168,000.00 14428 BATES, JOHN J Property ...

