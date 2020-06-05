fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Neighbors won’t appeal rezoning for redevelopment of Colgate Divinity School

Neighbors won’t appeal rezoning for redevelopment of Colgate Divinity School

By: Kevin Oklobzija June 5, 2020 0

The neighborhood association opposed to redevelopment plans at the former Colgate Rochester Crozer Divinity School will not appeal a judge's decision that validated rezoning, meaning developer Angelo Ingrassia is free to move forward on his project. State Supreme Court Justice Ann Marie Taddeo ruled last month that in rezoning the property from a Development District to ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo