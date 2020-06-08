fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds Recorded May 26, 2020

Deeds Recorded May 26, 2020

By: Jason Whong June 8, 2020 0

Deeds Recorded May 26, 2020 54 14420 FLEMING, GREGORY to COOPER, JASON Property Address: 87 LYMAN STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12344 Page: 0378 Tax Account: 069.09-4-43 Full Sale Price: $121,000.00 PAOLUCCI, JO ANNE et ano to PAOLUCCI, CHRISTOPHER A et al Property Address: 120 SWAMP ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12344 Page: 0311 Tax Account: 099.02-1-5.3 Full Sale Price: $1.00 14450 FAGAN, MARGARET M et al to RUPPRECHT, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo