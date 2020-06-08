fbpx
Fourth Department – Suppression: People v. Cole

Fourth Department – Suppression: People v. Cole

June 8, 2020

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Suppression Level one inquiry – Report from concerned citizen People v. Cole KA 19-02097 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a controlled substance. Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court held that there was no ...

