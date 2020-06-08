fbpx
Greece man admits threats to kill Schumer and Schiff

Greece man admits threats to kill Schumer and Schiff

By: Daily Record Staff June 8, 2020 0

A Greece man has admitted to threatening to kill Senator Charles Schumer and U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff. Salvatore Lippa II, 57, pleaded guilty before Chief U.S. District Court Judge Frank P. Geraci Jr. to two counts of threatening a United States official, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Lippa is facing a maximum penalty of 10 years ...

