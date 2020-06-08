fbpx
Home / News / Inmate released because of COVID-19

Inmate released because of COVID-19

Judge denies motion for release for second inmate

By: Bennett Loudon June 8, 2020 0

A federal judge has freed one prison inmate because of COVID-19 and denied another inmate’s motion to be released. Donald McKinney, who has served only 18 months of a 10-year prison sentence on drug charges, had his request for compassionate release granted and his sentence was reduced to time served, plus five years of supervised release. McKinney ...

