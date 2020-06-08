fbpx
Mortgages Recorded May 26, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff June 8, 2020 0

Mortgages Recorded May 26, 2020 102 NOT PROVIDED AREKS HOLDING, LLC Property Address: 100 DOBSON ROAD, GREECE NY Lender: LYONS NATIONAL BANK Amount: $100,338.81 GIANNAVOLA, CHARLES THOMAS JR & IN SEASON FIREPLACES INC Property Address: 2991 EAST  ROAD, HENRIETTA NY Lender: LYONS NATIONAL BANK Amount: $50,000.00 14420 COAKLEY, JESSICA RAE & COAKLEY, MATTHEW GREGORY Property Address: 58 DEER TRACK LANE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: ...

