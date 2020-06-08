fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / When protesters cry ‘defund the police,’ what does it mean?

When protesters cry ‘defund the police,’ what does it mean?

By: Ben Jacobs MICHAEL BALSAMO June 8, 2020 0

WASHINGTON — Protesters are pushing to "defund the police" over the death of George Floyd and other black Americans killed by law enforcement. Their chant has become a rallying cry — and a stick for President Donald Trump to use on Democrats as he portrays them as soft on crime. But what does "defund the police" ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo