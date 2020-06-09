fbpx
Home / News / A look at Democrats' sweeping proposals to overhaul policing

By: The Associated Press COLLEEN LONG and MICHAEL BALSAMO June 9, 2020 0

WASHINGTON — Democrats in Congress are proposing an overhaul of police procedures and accountability after the mass protests over the deaths of black Americans at the hand of law enforcement. The Justice in Policing Act is among the most ambitious law enforcement reforms from Congress in years and confronts several aspects of policing that have come ...

