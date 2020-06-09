fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Federal inmate freed to avoid COVID-19

Federal inmate freed to avoid COVID-19

‘One of the worst institutions in the federal system’

By: Bennett Loudon June 9, 2020 0

A federal judge has freed one prison inmate out of concerns over COVID-19, while denying another inmate's request to be released before sentencing. In December 2019, Janet Flores pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and U.S. District Court Judge David G. Larimer sentenced her to three years and one month in ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo