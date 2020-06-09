fbpx
Fourth Department – Grand jury: People v. Harwood

By: Daily Record Staff June 9, 2020 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Grand jury Sufficiency of evidence – Permanent disfigurement  People v. Harwood KA 19-01107 Appealed from Livingston County Court Background: The people appealed from an order that dismissed or reduced two counts of an indictment on the basis of insufficiency of the evidence before a grand jury by reducing the counts from ...

