Monroe County, NY deeds recorded May 27, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff June 9, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded May 27, 2020 63 14428 RICHMOND, AMY J et ano to MARCHEGIANO, ASHLEY et ano Property Address: 131 ATTRIDGE ROAD, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Liber: 12345 Page: 0276 Tax Account: 144.08-1-1.2 Full Sale Price: $316,000.00 14445 RICCI, DANIEL KIRK et ano to RICCI, DANIEL KIRK Property Address: 507 MCKINLEY STREET, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445 Liber: 12345 Page: ...

