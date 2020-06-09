fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded May 27, 2020

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded May 27, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff June 9, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded May 27, 2020 122 NOT PROVIDED SCHAEFER, CHRISTOPHER Property Address: 157-157.5 BARTLETT STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: LINDSEY-PADULO, JOSETTE Amount: $57,000.00 14420 BRENNAN, JACK W & RODRIGUEZ, CAROLINE P Property Address: 44 HOLLEY STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Amount: $141,000.00 MCNEES, CAROL ANN & MCNEES, KOREY M SR Property Address: 9428-9430 RIDGE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo