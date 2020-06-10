fbpx
Ex-judge says push to dismiss Flynn case is abuse of power

By: The Associated Press MICHAEL BALSAMO and COLLEEN LONG June 10, 2020 0

WASHINGTON — A former federal judge appointed to review the Justice Department's motion to dismiss criminal charges against President Donald Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn said there was evidence of a "gross abuse" of prosecutorial power and that the request should be denied. Former U.S. District Judge John Gleeson said in a filing Wednesday ...

