Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded May 28, 2020

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded May 28, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff June 10, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded May 28, 2020 53 14428 RANDALL, CAROL A et ano to RANDALL, CAROL A Property Address: 6 JAMES HOLLOW DRIVE, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Liber: 12345 Page: 0379 Tax Account: 157.02-5-54 Full Sale Price: $1.00 14445 MOSKALA, ROBERT D to FIORAVANTI, JULIE et ano Property Address: 100 RIDGEWAY DRIVE, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445 Liber: 12345 Page: 0401 Tax ...

