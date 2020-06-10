fbpx
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded April 30

By: Daily Record Staff June 10, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded April 30, 2020 JUDGMENT TURNER, CHRISTOPHER Favor: COMMISSIONER OF SOCIAL SERVICES ASSIGNEE et ano Attorney: TAFFE, ELIZABETH Amount: JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT FELL, PAUL JR 280 TERRACE PARK, ROCHESTER NY 14619 Favor: SUPPORT COLLECTION UNIT et ano Attorney: LANDAUER, RACHAEL Amount: $1,061.01 FELL, PAUL JR 280 TERRACE PARK, ROCHESTER NY 14619 Favor: METZLER, MEGAN et ano Attorney: LANDAUER, RACHAEL Amount: $940.10 FELL, PAUL JR 280 ...

