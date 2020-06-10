fbpx
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded May 28, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff June 10, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded May 28, 2020 103 NOT PROVIDED IRONDEQUOIT CLUB LLC Property Address: 557-559 EAST RIDGE ROAD, ROCHESTER NY Lender: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Amount: $536,614.17 MADISON PLACE LLC Property Address: 604 NORTH  ROAD, GREECE NY Lender: BANK OF CASTILE Amount: $2,522,365.00 MARTIN, MATTHEW Property Address: 1119 PECK ROAD, PARMA NY Lender: SHULTS, KIMBERLY Amount: $117,000.00 PETTRONE, GRANT D Property Address: ...

