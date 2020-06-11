fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Judge blasts prosecutors in Iran-Venezuela sanctions case

Judge blasts prosecutors in Iran-Venezuela sanctions case

By: The Associated Press JOSHUA GOODMAN June 11, 2020 0

A New York federal judge has scolded prosecutors for potentially withholding evidence against an Iranian businessman convicted of being a key nexus in growing ties between the Islamic republic and fellow U.S. adversary Venezuela. In an unusual reversal, prosecutors last week dismissed charges against Ali Sadr Hashemi Nejad, who had been found guilty in March of ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo