Microsoft joins Amazon, IBM in pausing face scans for police

By: The Associated Press June 11, 2020 0

Microsoft has become the third big tech company this week to say it won't sell its facial recognition software to police, following similar moves by Amazon and IBM. Microsoft's president and chief counsel, Brad Smith, announced the decision and called on Congress to regulate the technology during a Washington Post video event on Thursday. "We've decided we ...

