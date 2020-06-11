fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded May 29, 2020

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded May 29, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff June 11, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded May 29, 2020 50 NOT PROVIDED MARKOTAN, ILONA to MARKOTAN, GEORGE Property Address: Liber: 12346 Page: 0011 Tax Account: Full Sale Price: $1.00 MCHUGH, BRIAN J et ano to MCHUGH, KEVIN M et al Property Address: Liber: 12346 Page: 0192 Tax Account: Full Sale Price: $1.00 14450 CALLAHAN, GERARD M et ano to DUELL, MATTHEW Property Address: 23 HUXLEY WAY, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo