fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded April 30, 2020

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded April 30, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff June 11, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded April 30, 2020 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, OTHER COURT DUTTON, CHRISTOPHER Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE GAMBLE, KEITH Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE GARNER, JACK Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE GAYDEN, RAHEEN Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE GOODSON, QUINCEY Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE GOODSON, QUINCEY Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE GOODSON, QUINCEY Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo