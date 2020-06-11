fbpx
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded May 29, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff June 11, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office.   Mortgages Recorded May 29, 2020 93 NOT PROVIDED DUFFY, MICHAEL J Property Address: 3 CHELSEA WAY, PERINTON NY Lender: VISIONS FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $30,000.00 14420 CARGES, KAREN & CARGES, ROBERT Property Address: 10 GOLDENHILL LANE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Amount: $4,008.75 MEHSERLE, DWIGHT D Property Address: 2552 SWEDEN WALKER ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT ...

