Home / News / SUNY Brockport worker files discrimination lawsuit against school officials

SUNY Brockport worker files discrimination lawsuit against school officials

By: Bennett Loudon June 11, 2020 0

SUNY Brockport employee Victoria Elsenheimer is suing the school, its president, and another high-ranking administrator for alleged discrimination. Elsenheimer, who lives in Albion, Orleans County, filed the complaint Friday in state Supreme Court. She is represented by attorney Andrew M. Burns. In response to an email seeking comment, John Follaco, Brockport’s director of communications, responded: “We are ...

