Home / News / Trump OKs sanctions against international tribunal employees

Trump OKs sanctions against international tribunal employees

By: The Associated Press DEB RIECHMANN and MATTHEW LEE June 11, 2020 0

WASHINGTON — In a broadside against the International Criminal Court, President Donald Trump on Thursday authorized economic penalties and travel restrictions against court workers involved in investigating American troops and intelligence officials and those of allied nations, including Israel, for possible war crimes in Afghanistan and elsewhere. Trump's executive order was his administration's latest attack against ...

