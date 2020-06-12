fbpx
Home / News / Court of Appeals reverses traffic stop ruling

Court of Appeals reverses traffic stop ruling

Federal agent made citizen’s arrest

By: Bennett Loudon June 12, 2020 0

The New York State Court of Appeals has reversed a lower court ruling that a search of a vehicle conducted by local police was improper because a federal law enforcement officer made the initial traffic stop. Chief Judge Janet DiFiore and judges Leslie Stein, Michael Garcia, and Rowan D.  Wilson concurred. Judge Eugene M. Fahey dissented. The ...

