Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded May 4-6, 2020

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded May 4-6, 2020

By: Jason Whong June 12, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded May 4, 2020 LIEN SATISFIED BROCK APARTMENTS Favor: J&B INSTALLATIONS INC Liens Filed Recorded May 6, 2020 MECHANICS LIEN JARM PROPERTIES LLC Favor: GREGS CUSTOM EXTERIORS INC Amount: $3,165.20 1704 PENFIELD ROAD, PENFIELD NY 14526 OKEEFE, CATHY Favor: CAMPOMIZZI ELECTRIC INC Amount: $3,865.00 55 EMMONS DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14618 PELUSIO, ALBERT M JR Favor: GREGS CUSTOM EXTERIORS INC Amount: $9,286.72 68 LAKE ROAD, ...

