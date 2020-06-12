fbpx
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded June 1, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff June 12, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded June 1, 2020 98 NOT PROVIDED 1342 DEWEY LLC & 1342 DEWEY LLC Property Address: 1342-1344 DEWEY AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY Lender: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Amount: $330,000.00 BUSH, KEVIN J Property Address: 2195 LAKE ROAD, CLARKSON NY Lender: KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Amount: $114,750.00 COLLINS, AMY & COLLINS, AMY A Property Address: 53 SODUS STREET, ROCHESTER ...

