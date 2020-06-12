fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / New Jersey Bar also issues guidance on re-opening law firms

New Jersey Bar also issues guidance on re-opening law firms

By: Nicole Black June 12, 2020 0

As most states shift into phased re-opening plans, you’re undoubtedly thinking about the process of opening your law firm’s doors. That being said, re-opening a law firm in the midst of a worldwide pandemic is no easy feat — and it’s an issue of first impression for all of us. As I discussed in two recent ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo