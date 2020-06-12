fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Wisconsin judges call for more diversity in legal profession

Wisconsin judges call for more diversity in legal profession

By: The Associated Press June 12, 2020 0

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — More than two dozen Wisconsin appellate court judges, including two sitting justices on the state Supreme Court, called Friday for combating racism and increasing diversity in the legal profession. The open letter follows similar pleas by state Supreme Court justices and appellate court judges in other states in the wake of George ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo