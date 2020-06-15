fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Court of Appeals – Designating petition: Ferreyra et al v. Arroyo

Court of Appeals – Designating petition: Ferreyra et al v. Arroyo

By: Daily Record Staff June 15, 2020 0

New York State Court of Appeals Designating petition Fraud – Invalidated Ferreyra et al v. Arroyo No. 57 Per Curiam Background: At issue is whether the designating petition submitted by the respondent should be invalidated because it is permeated by fraud as a matter of law. Ruling: The Court of Appeals held that based on the circumstances of the case, the designating ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo