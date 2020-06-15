fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Burglary: People v. Valentin Jr.

Fourth Department – Burglary: People v. Valentin Jr.

By: Daily Record Staff June 15, 2020 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Burglary Warrantless search – Stolen property – Sufficiency of evidence People v. Valentin Jr. KA 17-00649 Appealed from Supreme Court, Onondaga County Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment convicting him of burglary and petit larceny. Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court noted evidence at trial established that, within 30 minutes ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo