Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded May 5-12, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff June 15, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded May 5, 2020 DOING BUSINESS AS FILED TORRES, TIFFANY 171 CHERRY ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14612 - - HEISEY, RONALD D 75 CEDARHURST DRIVE, WEST HENRIETTA NY 14586 - - CORRYN, LYNELLEN 162 FURLONG ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14623 - - MENDOLA-PITCHER, MARCI 8 KINGSBURY CT, ROCHESTER NY 14618 - - FORSTER, JACOB WILLIAM 191 GRIFFITH STREET, ...

