Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded May 4-11, 2020

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded May 4-11, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff June 15, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded May 4, 2020 POWER OF ATTORNEY DITECH FINANCIAL LLC Appoints: NEWREZ LLC NEW REZ LLC Appoints: PHH MORTGAGE CORPORATION SMITH-BENSON, JOSHUA F Appoints: RUCKER, CHARLES TOSCANO, CHERYL A Appoints: SCHLAFER, ROBERT V IV Powers of Attorney Recorded May 5, 2020 POWER OF ATTORNEY BANK OF AMERICA NA Appoints: MERIDIAN ASSET SERVICES LLC CENTOLA, GERALD Appoints: CENTOLA, CAROL-ANN DEMISSE, BIZUNESH Appoints: KEBEDE, YEWBNESH DOOLEY, ...

