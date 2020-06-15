fbpx
NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Judge as defendant: Opinion 20-08

By: Daily Record Staff June 15, 2020 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Judge as defendant Personal injury – Disclosure of judicial status Opinion 20-08 Background: The inquiring judge inquired into his status as a defendant in a personal injury action. He and a relative have retained counsel to represent them jointly. The judge asks if he may authorize his counsel to advise plaintiff’s ...

