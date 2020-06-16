fbpx
COVID-19 release denied

Federal judge won’t free inmates

By: Bennett Loudon June 16, 2020 0

Two federal inmates have had their requests to be freed because of COVID-19 denied. Michael Herman, 38, who is now being held at the Seneca County Jail, filed a motion to be released pending sentence because of the pandemic. On Sept. 19, 2019, Herman pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute 500 ...

