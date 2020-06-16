fbpx
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded June 3, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff June 16, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded June 3, 2020 85 14420 DOLLARD, EUGENE D to OVERHOLT, TREVOR Property Address: 79 CLARK STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12347 Page: 0366 Tax Account: 068.52-1-11 Full Sale Price: $106,000.00 14428 WILKINS, CATHERINE et ano to WILKINS, CATHERINE et al Property Address: 66 PARNELL DRIVE, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Liber: 12347 Page: 0617 Tax Account: 143.11-1-10.113 Full Sale Price: ...

