Monroe County, NY judgments recorded May 6-11, 2020

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded May 6-11, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff June 16, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded May 6, 2020 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, OTHER COURT ABRIL, JOSE Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE ALBARRAN, EDWIN R Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE ALMODOVAR, JARECK Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE BARNES, KENISHA Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE BENNETT, ANDRE Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE BERARDICURTI, KENNETH Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE BETANCES, ULYSSES M JR Favor: ...

