Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded May 11-12, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff June 16, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded May 11, 2020 MECHANICS LIEN MARKETPLACE Favor: CMI LEGACY LLC Amount: $3,849.74 1 MIRACLE MILE DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14623 Liens Filed Recorded May 12, 2020 LIEN SATISFIED FARIS REALTY LLC Favor: SLYCK CORPORATION 2050 LATTA ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14612 MECHANICS LIEN COURT STREET ROCHESTER LLC Favor: CRANE-HOGAN STRUCTURAL SYSTEMS INC Amount: $177,344.55 103 COURT STREET, PITTSFORD NY 14534

