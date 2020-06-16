fbpx
Second Circuit – Negligence: R.M. Bacon v. Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corp.

By: Daily Record Staff June 16, 2020 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Negligence Purely economic damages – Duty of care – Alleged chemical spill R.M. Bacon v. Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corp. 18-2018-cv Judges Kearse, Pooler, and Carney Background: The plaintiffs alleged property damage resulting from the defendants’ negligence in using and disposing perfluorooctanoic acid in their manufacturing operations, thereby contaminating the land and a ...

