3,000 pounds of marijuana seized at border

By: Daily Record Staff June 17, 2020 0

Customs officers have arrested a man entering the United States from Canada for allegedly trying to smuggle 3,000 pounds of marijuana across the border. Gurpreet Singh, 30, a citizen of India, was arrested Tuesday and charged with unlawfully importing and possessing with intent to distribute 1,000 kilograms or more of marijuana, according to the U.S. Attorney’s ...

