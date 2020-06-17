fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Advocate's View / Advocate’s View: Top 5 COVID-19 issues for employers to consider in the summer of 2020

Advocate’s View: Top 5 COVID-19 issues for employers to consider in the summer of 2020

By: Stacey A. Trien June 17, 2020 0

As we reach the three-month anniversary of the COVID-19 Pause requirements in New York State, this is the time for employers to conduct an audit of their policies to ensure compliance with new requirements. These are the top five COVID-19 issues for employers to consider as we enter the summer of 2020. Business Safety ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo