Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded May 13, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff June 17, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded May 13, 2020 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE NO FEE BOURNES SEAL COATING PO BOX 26371, ROCHESTER NY 14626 MONROE BOURNE, BRADLEY A 419 ALLEGANY DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14626 MONROE DOING BUSINESS AS FILED JONES, RICKAYIA 155 HARROGATE CROSSING, WEST HENRIETTA NY 14586 - - MARTIN, ASHLEY 733 GENESEE STREET APT 1, ROCHESTER NY 14611 ...

