Monroe County, NY judgments recorded May 12

By: Daily Record Staff June 17, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded May 12, 2020 JUDGMENT VACATED, OTHER COURT BIG RIG VAPES LLC et ano Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE BURGESS, CANDIS M Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE LEHMAN FARM MARKET LLC Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE STORELLI, ANTHONY Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE SATISFACTION OF JUDGMENT HENRIETTA HOTS, INC. d/b/a HARBOR HOTS Favor: US FOODS, ...

