Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded May 13, 2020

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded May 13, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff June 17, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded May 13, 2020 LIEN RELEASE BERES, MATTHEW J Favor: USA/IRS 2890 CHURCH ROAD, HAMLIN NY 14464 BILINSKI, MARY L Favor: USA/IRS 20 COLEMAN AVENUE, SPENCERPORT NY 14559 DEY, JAMES Favor: USA/IRS 52 KATHY DRIVE, PITTSFORD NY 14534 FARRELL, ARTHUR W Favor: USA/IRS 33 MAY STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14620 KIMMERLY, KEVIN G Favor: USA/IRS 119 PARKWAY VIEW, HILTON NY 14468 LAVIN, JEANNE A Favor: ...

