Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded May 12-13, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff June 17, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded May 12, 2020 POWER OF ATTORNEY ARGENT MORTGAGE LLC Appoints: CITI RESIDENTIAL LENDING INC FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION Appoints: DITECH FINANCIAL LLC HAUER, ANDREA M Appoints: GROOVER, MORGAN L HAUER, DAVID J Appoints: GROOVER, MORGAN L INSALACO, ALICE W Appoints: INSALACO, CHRISTOPHER J NJCC-NYS ERIE COMMUNITY RESTORATION FUND LLC Appoints: MERIDIAN ASSET SERVICES LLC SHERWIN, LINDA S Appoints: SHERWIN, ...

