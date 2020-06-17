fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics / NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Assistant public defender on town board: Opinion 20-32

NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Assistant public defender on town board: Opinion 20-32

By: Daily Record Staff June 17, 2020 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Assistant public defender on town board Disqualification Opinion 20-32 Background: An assistant public defender with no supervisory responsibilities sits on the town board, which sets the inquiring town judge’s salary and the court’s budget. The judge asks if he may preside in matters involving other attorneys from the Public Defender’s office. Opinion: ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo