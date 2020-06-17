fbpx
Re-entry programs face extra challenges from COVID-19

By: Velvet Spicer June 17, 2020 0

More than 600,000 people are released from prison each year and it is estimated that two-thirds will recidivate within three years of their release, usually for a low-level offense. But with the proper supports in place, experts say, some of that recidivism can be abated. Rochester has a number of agencies that offer re-entry services. But ...

