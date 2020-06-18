fbpx
Court rejects Trump bid to end young immigrants' protections

Court rejects Trump bid to end young immigrants’ protections

By: The Associated Press MARK SHERMAN June 18, 2020 0

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected President Donald Trump's effort to end legal protections for 650,000 young immigrants, the second stunning election-season rebuke from the court in a week after its ruling that it's illegal to fire people because they're gay or transgender. For now, the young immigrants retain their protection from deportation and ...

